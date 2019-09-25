Shadowy figures caught on camera before Jodie Chesney’s murder, court told

Shadowy figures were caught on CCTV going into a park moments before 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was stabbed to death, a trial has heard.

Jurors were shown video footage of Jodie and her friends walking towards the east London park along St Neot’s Road earlier that evening.

At around 9:20pm, grainy footage showed two shadowy figures getting out of a black Vauxhall Corsa on Retford Road, bordering the park.

The car then did a U-turn, turned its lights off, was stationary for 49 seconds before moving off and picking up two individuals.

Before the car went out of view, high-pitched screams were heard recorded on another audio camera.