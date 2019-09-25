UN report to warn of climate change impacts on oceans

A new UN report is set to warn that climate change is having a significant impact on the oceans, with millions in coastal communities facing flooding and sea level rise.The latest special report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) comes after countries met at the UN in a push to increase efforts to cut emissions to avoid the worst impacts of global warming.The summit heard from teenage activist Greta Thunberg who set out the scale of the challenge in curbing emissions as she criticised world leaders for failing to take action, with the refrain: “How dare you?”

The new study, which examines the oceans, coasts and the cryosphere or frozen areas of the world, is expected to warn of huge increases in flooding damage, melting ice caps and glaciers and more ocean heatwaves that bleach and kill coral.More than 100 scientists from around the world have assessed the latest science about the role of climate change on ocean, coastal, polar and mountain systems, and the human communities that depend on them.The final draft, which has been agreed by countries meeting in Monaco, is also expected to warn of damage to fish stocks and seafood which millions rely on.And an increase in extreme El Ninos – a weather phenomenon in the Pacific which pushes up global temperatures and can cause an increase in wildfires – is also on the cards.

