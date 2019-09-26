Amazon widens Alexa’s reach despite ongoing privacy concerns

Amazon has announced a wave of new virtual assistant-powered devices – including a pair of earphones and glasses – despite ongoing concerns about the privacy of those who use its smart helper, Alexa. The technology giant unveiled a number of new Echo smart speakers, as well as the first wearables to support the voice-activated software – earphones, smart glasses and a ring.

Amazon’s new Alexa-enabled Echo Frames. Credit: Martyn Landi/PA

Amazon – along with other tech firms with AI assistants – have come under scrutiny about their privacy practices in recent months following revelations about industry-wide schemes which see audio data from user interactions with software such as Alexa being listened to and analysed by human staff. Critics accused tech companies of not clearly stating that other people may hear the recordings as part of the programmes, which were carried out to help improve speech recognition technology. In response to the outcry, Amazon said it would give users the option to opt-out of having humans analyse their audio, while others have “paused” their programmes entirely. At its media event on Wednesday, Amazon devices boss Dave Limp said the company was committed to user privacy and that it was “foundational” to every device the firm makes. He also announced several new Alexa features he said had been designed to give users more control over their data.

Credit: Amazon