White House sought to 'lock down' records of Trump's call to Ukraine leader, claims whistleblower

White House officials sought to "lock down" records of a phone call in which President Donald Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden. According to a secret whistleblower complaint made public on Thursday, the insider learned about the effort from "multiple US officials". The whistleblower alleges alleges Trump abused the power of his office to "solicit interference from a foreign country" in next year's US election. Acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire is set to speak publicly for the first time about the whistleblower complaint involving Mr Trump. Democrats in the House of Representatives who have read the document have said it is “deeply disturbing”. But Mr Trump fired off a tweet urging his supporters to "fight hard" as "our country is at stake".

House Democrats who are now mulling Mr Trump’s impeachment are hoping that Mr Maguire will explain why he withheld the intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint from Congress for weeks. Mr Maguire will then go behind closed doors to speak to the Senate intelligence panel.

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Utah Representative Chris Stewart, a Republican member of the House intelligence committee, tweeted: "BREAKING NEWS: The whistleblower complaint has been declassified. I encourage you all to read it." New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a member of the Democratic leadership, said on Wednesday evening that he expects the complaint would be made public "sooner rather than later". The document was made available to members of House and Senate intelligence committees on Wednesday after Mr Maguire had initially determined they could not see it. The complaint is at least in part related to a July phone call between Mr Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Mr Trump prodded Mr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

The White House released a rough transcript of that call earlier this week. House Democrats emerging from a secure room would not divulge details of the classified document but described it as disturbing and urgent. House intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff said it "exposed serious wrongdoing" and "certainly provides information for the committee to follow up with others". The complaint showed the whistleblower learned details of the call from White House officials, according to one person familiar with the complaint who was granted anonymity to discuss it. Another such person said the politicians did not learn the identity of the whistleblower. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – who on Tuesday fully endorsed an impeachment investigation in light of the Ukraine revelations – and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer also viewed the complaint. Mr Schumer said he was even “more worried” now than he was before reading it and “there are huge numbers of facts crying out for investigation”.

Mr Trump, whose administration had earlier baulked at turning over the complaint, said on Wednesday afternoon that "I fully support transparency on the so-called whistleblower information" and that he had communicated that position to House minority leader Kevin McCarthy. The rough transcript released by the White House on Wednesday showed that Mr Trump prodded Mr Zelenskiy to work with the US attorney general and Mr Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Mr Biden. Mr Zelenskiy said his comments in the conversation with Mr Trump should not have been publicly released, and he played down Ukraine’s investigation of Mr Biden, a former vice president who is now a 2020 presidential candidate. Politicians said they needed to see the complaint, not just the memo about the call, as they investigate the president and whether his actions were inappropriate. Ms Pelosi on Tuesday said that if Mr Trump abused his presidential powers, it would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office".

