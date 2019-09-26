Farmer’s bid to have land designated official offline black spot

A farmer is lobbying to have the land around her farm protected as an official offline black spot to boost off-grid tourism. The owners of Creeside Farm near Galloway Forest Park, part of an officially designated Unesco Biosphere, are asking authorities to prevent the introduction of 3G, 4G and 5G networks in the area. It is believed that if the proposal is successful it will be the first time this has happened in the UK.

The Shepherd’s Hut at Creeside Farm does not have Wi-Fi Credit: Paul Chappells/PA

Sarah Redman, of Creeside Farm, said that people who stay at their off-grid Shepherd’s Hut enjoy getting away from their phones and having a “digital detox”. The Shepherd’s Hut at Creeside Farm also features in what is said to be the first “off-grid” map of the UK which pinpoints many of the best locations where people can switch off from emails and social media. Ms Redman said: “Improving connectivity around the country is vital to all of our daily lives, but as important steps are made towards improving this in rural areas, it’s interesting to consider the impact it might have on some of our much-loved off-grid spots. “Everyone who stays at our Shepherd’s Hut actually want to get away from their phones. The fact we don’t have Wi-Fi or reliable signal at our Shepherd’s Hut B&B is a big selling point.”

