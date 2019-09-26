Food vouchers sent to former Thomas Cook workers

Emergency food vouchers are being sent to desperate former Thomas Cook workers.

Today the travel industry's charity, ABTA Lifeline Trust, said it has been "inundated" as redundant staff seek help.

For some in immediate need, help to buy essentials is now being provided.

In contrast to the public anger over bosses and their bonuses, there has been a wave of sympathy for staff.

Around 9,500 people worked for the travel group in the UK - spread across airline, resorts and shops.