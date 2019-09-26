Former French president Jacques Chirac dies aged 86

Former French president Jacques Chirac (pictured in 2011) has died aged 86. Credit: AP

Former French president Jacques Chirac has died aged 86, his son-in-law has confirmed. In a statement, his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux said: "President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully." The cause of death was not given but Chirac suffered from repeated health problems after leaving office in 2007.

Chirac was a centre-right politician who served as France's head of state for 12 years from 1995.. He served two-terms as France's president and was the first leader to acknowledge his country's role in the Holocaust. Chirac dispelled the myth that France was innocent in the persecution of Jews and their deportation during the Holocaust. During a speech in 1995, Chirac said: "Yes, the criminal folly of the occupiers was seconded by the French, by the French state. "France, the land of the Enlightenment and human rights ... delivered those it protects to their executioners." The centre-right politician was nicknamed "Le Bulldozer" early in his career due to his determination to get things done. He also served as the mayor of Paris before taking the job as France's head of state. Chirac will be remembered on the global stage for opposing the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, but he failed to reform France's economy or diffuse tensions between police and minority youths which turned into riots in 2005.

The man who became one of France's most appreciated politicians used his platform to champion the United Nations as a counterweight to the US, as well as promoting the benefits of the European Union. He retained a common touch among the French public and saw off presidential tilts from socialists and the far-right during his stint in office. "By thwarting extremism, the French have just confirmed, reaffirmed with force, their attachment to a democratic tradition, liberty and engagement in Europe," Chirac enthused at his second inauguration, after seeing off far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen. Later that year, a far-right militant shot at Chirac during a Bastille Day parade in 2002, but the bullet ultimately missed the Frenchman.