Former Government Brexit lawyer convicted for taking videos up Tube commuter's skirt

Daren Timson-Hunt admitted one count of operating equipment beneath the clothing of another without consent in an incident in July. Credit: PA

A former government lawyer has been handed a 24-month community order in one of the first convictions under a new law against upskirting. Daren Timson-Hunt, of Stanford-le-Hope in Essex, was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday. The 54-year-old admitted one count of operating equipment beneath the clothing of another person without consent. His conviction makes Mr Timson-Hunt the fourth man convicted in separate cases since a new law was brought into force under the new Voyeurism Act in April, the CPS confirmed. The new act was brought in after a campaign by Gina Martin, who was herself upskirted at a festival in London.

Victim was upskirted on way to job interview, court told

Daren Timpson-Hunt filmed up the dress of his victim, who was on her way to a job interview. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

The married father of one was arrested after he used a mobile phone camera "for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification" at central London’s Embankment underground station on July 1 2019. The victim was on her way to a job interview at the time of the offence, when a witness in her tube carriage, police inspector Pete Scottow, observed Timson-Hunt, near to the victim "had his phone in between his legs with his thumb resting on the edge of the device". The victim, Timson-Hunt and the inspector disembarked at Embankment, with the defendant observed standing "close behind" her on the stairs. Mr Scottow approached the victim saying: "excuse me I’m an inspector of Scotland Yard, I think this man has been taking pictures of you." Inspection of his mobile phone showed he had tried to film the victim on two occasions, once on the train and another on the stairs. Timson-Hunt appeared shocked when he was confronted about his wrongdoing, was arrested and later pleading guilty in court.

Victim felt 'violated' by images taken without her consent

The incident happened at Embankment station in central London. Credit: PA