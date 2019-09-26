Harry embarks on solo leg of royal African tour - on a deeply personal mission

Prince Harry is embarking on a solo part of the royal tour. Credit: PA

Prince Harry has landed in a remote corner of Africa which borders Botswana, Zambia, Namibia and Zimbabwe. This is the second leg of the Africa tour by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - and this leg is one Harry will do on his own. He’s left Archie and Meghan in Cape Town and Harry will see them next in Johannesburg in six days’ time. While he’s away he will:

support Sentebale, the charity he founded in Lesotho in 2006 to help children affected by HIV

he will retrace his mother’s footsteps in Angola where landmines are still a threat to people and wildlife

Harry will support those fighting the illegal wildlife trade in Malawi and he’ll honour a British soldier who was recently killed in an anti-poaching operation

Harry and Meghan, and son Archie, met Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Credit: PA

We are now in Kasane, a small town in north-east Botswana, where Sentebale runs a camp for the children living with HIV. And its location - at the border point of four countries - means there is an alarming rate of infection here. The area is a transit point for long-distance truck drivers making the time-consuming trek to and from countries across Southern Africa. It is also close to game parks frequented by tourists. And they suffer here from a high rate of unemployment. It means that Kasane has a dangerous reputation: it’s an epicentre for prostitution and unprotected sex.

Sentebale says many women in this part of Botswana are so desperate to make a living, they are “left with little or no options but to risk their lives and engage in unprotected, commercial or intergenerational sex”. And that makes Kasane uniquely vulnerable to the spread of HIV. In fact, Botswana has the third highest HIV prevalence in the world. In this district alone, a staggering one out of every five people aged between 15 and 49 has HIV. Many of the children who have HIV were infected in the womb by their mothers. At one clinic, 700 patients are registered for anti-retro viral drugs. Some of the youngsters Harry will meet want to share their diagnosis. Others do not.

Archie looked like he enjoyed himself meeting Archbishop Tutu. Credit: PA