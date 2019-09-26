Bold action on vaccines could be taken as figures show children receiving all 13 jabs drops

The number of children receiving all 13 childhood jabs has declined. Credit: PA

Figures show a decline in the number of children receiving all 13 childhood jabs over the past year, including the MMR vaccine. The new NHS data shows a drop across England in 2018-19 in vaccination rates compared to the previous year. Children receiving the first dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) has dropped from 91.2% to 90.3% - continuing a five-year downward trend. Some 86.4% of children received their second dose of the MMR vaccine by their fifth birthday, a decrease from 87.2% in the previous year. Earlier this year, the UK lost its measles elimination status, along with four other countries, according to the World Health Organisation.

The proportion of children vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus and polio fell to 92.1% by age 12 months - its lowest level since 2008-09 and below the 95% target. Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said: “Vaccines are a vital, life-saving part of our country’s public health and the numbers of children not being vaccinated is concerning. “No-one should be complacent about getting their own or their child’s jabs and so the NHS is taking action, with its partners, to combat the decline and to reverse the dangerous effects of complacency about vaccines.” The proportion of children vaccinated against rotavirus also fell, as did coverage for the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), the combined Hib/meningitis C vaccine and the meningitis B vaccine.

Children taking up the first dose of the MMR vaccine has dropped from 91.2% to 90.3%. Credit: PA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he will not “rule out” bold action to protect children, if vaccination rates fail to improve. Mr Hancock, who said in April he could not rule out the possibility that unvaccinated children would be sent home from school in future, warned that “devastating diseases can, and will, resurface”. The Department of Health and Social Care said a range of options have been suggested, including mandatory vaccination. Mr Hancock said: “Falling childhood vaccination rates are unacceptable. Everyone has a role to play in halting this decline. “The loss of our measles-free status is a stark reminder that devastating diseases can, and will, resurface. “We need to be bold and I will not rule out action so that every child is properly protected.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said children could be sent home from school in the future. Credit: PA

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at Public Health England (PHE), said even thought the changes are small proportions, they are "big drops in terms of public health." She added: “The trend is a concerning continuation of what we’ve seen in the last five years. “No parent should be in any doubt of the devastating impact of these diseases. “It’s vital that everyone recognises the value of vaccines and takes up this life-saving offer.”

