Arrest made after man tried to 'break into Jess Phillips's constituency office'

Labour MP Jess Phillips said a man has been arrested after banging on the windows of her constituency office and shouting "fascist".

The Birmingham Yardley MP had spoken out in the House of Commons on Thursday over language used by Boris Johnson on parliament's resumption following its unlawful proroguement.

The prime minister came under fire for calling a law aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit the "surrender bill", and for claiming that murdered MP Jo Cox would have wanted to get "Brexit done".