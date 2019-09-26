Man arrested at Labour MP Jess Phillips’ constituency office

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to “kick the door” of a Labour MP’s constituency office while shouting that she was a “fascist”. Jess Phillips, who represents Birmingham Yardley, said her staff had to be locked in the office while the man tried to “smash the windows” and “kick the door”. She told LBC Radio: “I’ve only just heard about it myself, but my staff had to be locked into my office while the man tried to smash the windows and kick the door, I believe. “I don’t know what I can say because the man has been arrested. But he was shouting that I was a fascist, apparently.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

West Midlands Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. A statement from the force said: “Police were called to reports of a disturbance outside an address on Yardley Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham just before 2.25pm this afternoon (26 September). “A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of cannabis. He’s been taken into police custody and will be questioned in due course.” Ms Phillips told Sky News that she would not “leap to blame Boris Johnson for this attack”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.