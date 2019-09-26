Rent increases are unsustainable, says Housing Minister

The average national rent is 1,202 euro per month, 21% higher than the peak in 2007, according to the latest Rent Index from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB). The average monthly rent between April and June of this year rose by 79 euro compared to 1,123 euro during the same period last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, rents grew nationally by 3% in the second quarter of 2019. The average monthly rent in Dublin is 32% higher than the 2007 peak where where the standardised average rent is now 1,713 euro per month, up from 1,599 euro in the same quarter the previous year.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said the ongoing rent increases are not sustainable and that new properties coming to the market are contributing to rent inflation. He said: “In our key employment areas, but particularly in Dublin, rents have reached unsustainable levels. This is precisely why the Government and Oireachtas moved to strengthen rent controls and renter protections in June of this year. “We do need new rental properties and I welcome the more than 3,440 new tenancies created since the start of the year. This is an important turnaround on what was happening in 2018 when landlords were exiting the market. While it may be pushing rent inflation upwards, new supply will help those in housing insecurity.”

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy Credit: Niall Carson/PA