- ITV Report
-
What Serena Williams, Olivia Newton-John and Bryan Ferry have in common with many people in the UK
What do these famous people have in common? Serena Williams, Olivia Newton-John, Bryan Ferry the singer, and Johnny Bairstow the Yorkshire and England Cricketer.
The answer is that today is their birthday. But they are of course not alone.
In fact today's date - the 26th of September - is the most common birthday in England and Wales, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.
Turn back the calendar exactly nine months and that takes us to Boxing Day.
As the statisticians helpfully point out, more babies are conceived in the weeks leading up to and the days after Christmas than at any other time of the year.
The data for the 'most popular date of birth' relates to babies born between 1995 and 2017.
In England and Wales, more babies were born on September 26, than on any other date throughout the year.
Other notable people born today include singer Christina Milian, Pope Paul VI and American poet T. S. Eliot.
Nearly 2,000 babies were born on this date over the period 1995 to 2017, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Birth rates in the US and New Zealand show a similar trend, with more babies born in September
Eight of the top 10 dates of birth were towards the end of September.
The least popular date of birth over this period was Boxing Day, followed by Christmas Day, with, on average, 1,357 and 1,425 live births respectively.