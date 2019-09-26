What Serena Williams, Olivia Newton-John and Bryan Ferry have in common with many people in the UK

What do these famous people have in common? Serena Williams, Olivia Newton-John, Bryan Ferry the singer, and Johnny Bairstow the Yorkshire and England Cricketer.

The answer is that today is their birthday. But they are of course not alone.

In fact today's date - the 26th of September - is the most common birthday in England and Wales, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Turn back the calendar exactly nine months and that takes us to Boxing Day.

As the statisticians helpfully point out, more babies are conceived in the weeks leading up to and the days after Christmas than at any other time of the year.