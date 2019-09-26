Ship for scientific research formally named after Sir David Attenborough with Cambridges

A scientific research ship the public wanted to call Boaty McBoatface will be formally named after Sir David Attenborough. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge toured the RRS Sir David Attenborough on Thursday at the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead, Merseyside, alongside the naturalist to see the state-of-the-art equipment on the ship's flight deck. Sir David hailed the "astonishing" ship and told the visiting crowd.

Sir David Attenborough touring the ship with the Cambridges. Credit: PA

He said it is "no news" that the world is facing "great, great problems" and that the most aware of that are today's young people. "There could be no more important function for any ship, anywhere in the world than those which are going to be dealt with by this remarkable ship at the cutting edge of science," he added. "It is the greatest possible honour that this marvellous ship should carry my name."

Prince William said there has "never been a more important moment" for this ship to "get to work". He hailed Sir David and said there was no one more fitting for this "beacon of scientific research" to be named after than him.

What will the ship be used for?

Sir David Attenborough's name is fitting for the ship, Prince William said. Credit: PA

The RRS Sir David Attenborough, which cost around £200 million to build, is set to act as a "floating research fleet", allowing scientists to study the world's oceans and understand more about climate change. It was commissioned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), built by shipbuilding company Cammell Laird to a Rolls-Royce design, and will be operated by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS). Housing state-of-the-art equipment, the ship will be available to the UK research community and allow scientists to remotely deploy robotic instruments to areas humans cannot access.

Why is it needed?

The vessel described as 'astonishing' by Sir David Attenborough. Credit: PA

The vessel is set to replace two other polar research ships: The RRS James Clark Ross, which is nearing the end of its 25-year lifespan, and the RRS Ernest Shackleton, which was returned to its owners GC Rieber this year after 20 years of service. The ship, according to BAS, has better fuel efficiency compared to its older counterparts and is expected to save more than #100 million in operating costs over its 30-year lifespan. It will operate in both Antarctica and the Arctic and will be able to endure up to 60 days in sea ice without being refuelled.

What are its features?

The boat's many features. Credit: PA Graphics

Weighing around 10,400 tonnes - that is 1,400 elephants combined - the research ship hosts a wide range of specialist scientific equipment that will allow researchers to study the ocean, seafloor and atmosphere. Robotic submarines and marine gliders will gather information on ocean conditions and marine life for scientists working in the ship's on-board laboratories, while airborne robots and environmental monitoring systems will provide data on the surrounding environment. Other features include an ice-strengthened hull designed to break through ice up to one metre thick, and a "moon pool" - a 4m by 4m vertical shaft running through the vessel that allows instruments to be deployed through an opening in the hull rather than over the side. Measuring 129m long, it is made up of one million pieces of steel and has 30km (18.6 miles) of piping and 750km (466 miles) of electrical and data cables. The ship has beds for up to 30 crew and 60 scientists and support staff. It will also be able to deploy and recover large remotely-operated marine vehicles.

So what happened to Boaty McBoatface?

Boaty will continue its scientific missions in the polar regions alongside RRS Sir David Attenborough. Credit: PA