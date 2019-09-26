'There are bigger problems': Sir David Attenborough urges politicians to focus on climate change dangers faced by youth

Sir David Attenborough has warned there are “bigger problems” to worry about after a week of fierce political rhetoric. Criticism over the language used in the House of Commons has been fierce in the same week climate change has been on the agenda at the UN and closer to home. On a day a boat designed for “cutting edge” scientific research was formally named after him, Sir David said he hopes some of those problems can be solved by the vessel.

Sir David Attenborough was critical of politicians. Credit: PA

“Well I must say that I fear the rest of the world looking at this can say ‘what are you doing?’ he said. “When there [are] such huge problems that are facing the globe that you are going arguing on about this issue of UK’s significance. “Really, there are bigger problems than this and this vessel will help solve them, I hope.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge toured the RRS Sir David Attenborough on Thursday at the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead, Merseyside, alongside the naturalist to see the state-of-the-art equipment on the ship's flight deck. His hope is the vessel will play its part in offering a brighter future for the young, who he said have shown concern for the environment. Asked about 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg’s role, he said: “Well I think she has crystallised - or made more vocal, or made more dramatic and vivid - the concern that young people have about their future. “And I’m in my 90s, I won’t see what happens but they will. And, unless we get it right very quickly, [a] huge price will be imposed upon them that they will have to pay. “So that should make people of my generation and indeed younger than me very concerned that we let down the young.”