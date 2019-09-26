A spike in traffic? Truro roundabout featuring hedgehog sculptures named best traffic island in UK

A roundabout featuring a family of four wooden hedgehog sculptures has been named the best in the UK.

The Roundabout Appreciation Society (RAS) awarded Trafalgar Roundabout in Truro, Cornwall, with the accolade thanks to its “quirky” sculptures and green appeal.

Kevin Beresford, president of the RAS, told the PA news agency: “We liked the green aspects and the fact that it reflected wildlife.

"It was a bit quirky as well. That’s why we chose that particular one.”