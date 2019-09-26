Universities warned to ‘up their game’ in supporting disadvantaged students

Universities have been warned they must “up their game” and help disadvantaged students as new data reveals the wide gulf in pupils’ chances studying for a degree. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned institutions they must do more to recruit poorer students and cut drop out rates, arguing that “wasted potential” must not go unchecked. University leaders said that institutions are “redoubling efforts” to improve access and retention to degree courses.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned institutions they must do more to recruit poorer students and cut drop out rates Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

In one in 10 local areas in England, fewer than a quarter of state school teenagers go on to study for a degree, according to a PA news agency analysis of new official data. The experimental figures, published by the Office for Students (OfS), show that nationally, state school pupils from the most advantaged areas of England are almost two-and-a-half (2.4 times) more likely to go on to higher education than those living in the most disadvantaged parts of the country. The data divides England into 6,764 local areas and calculates the higher education participation rate of mainstream state school pupils living in each place. PA’s analysis shows that in 655 of these areas (9.7%) fewer than 25% of pupils go on to university. In just 0.3% of local areas (20 places) more than three quarters (75%) of pupils go on to study for a degree.

Mr Williamson said universities need to make more progress on improving access and participation. “It is not good enough that white working class boys are far less likely to go to university and black students are far less likely to complete their courses than others,” he said. “We cannot let this wasted potential go unchecked any longer. “I am pleased to see the work that some universities are doing. It was a privilege to address vice-chancellors on this important issue at the recent UUK conference, but disparity remains a problem. “I want all universities, including the most selective, to do everything they can to help disadvantaged students access a world-class education, but they also need to keep them there and limit the numbers dropping out of courses. My message is clear – up your game and get on with it.” Separate figures published by admissions service Ucas, show that in 2017, 43.3% of young people in England had gone on to study for a degree by age 19.

