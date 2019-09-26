Delicate cycle releases more microfibres into sea, study finds

The microfibres collected following a delicate wash (left) compared to a regular wash. Credit: PA

A delicate washing machine cycle causes hundreds of thousands of extra microfibres to be released into water systems and end up in the sea, scientists have found. Regular washing cycles use less water than gentler programmes as they bash clothes together and create more friction between garments. Whereas gentler cycles use a higher volume of water and researchers believe it is the amount of water, not the spinning action in the drum, that is the key factor in plucking the tiny plastic particles from man-made material. Millions of plastic microfibres are shed every time we wash clothes that contain materials such as nylon, polyester and acrylic.

Microfibres can end up in the sea where they can be ingested by tiny animals. Credit: PA

As the fibres are so small, they drain out of the back of the washing machine and can ultimately enter the marine environment, where they can be ingested by tiny animals and end up in our food chain. Newcastle University scientists showed, two years ago, the fibres have now reached the deepest parts of our ocean. PhD student Max Kelly, working with Procter & Gamble’s Newcastle lab, measured the release of microfibres from polyester clothes from a range of different cycles, temperatures and water volumes. Counting the fibres released, they found the higher the volume of water the more fibres released, regardless of the speed and abrasive forces of the washing machine. Using a hi-tech camera, they counted 1.4 million fibres from a delicate wash of a polyester garment, 800,000 when a normal cotton wash was used and 600,000 from a cold express programme.

A delicate cycle uses a higher volume of water, which releases more microfibres into the environment. Credit: PA

Mr Kelly said: “Counter-intuitively, we discovered that ‘delicate’ cycles release more plastic microfibres into the water, and then the environment, than standard cycles. “Previous research has suggested the speed the drum spins at, the number of times it changes spinning direction during a cycle and the length of pauses in the cycle – all known as the machine agitation – is the most important factor in the amount of microfibre released. “But we have shown here that even at reduced levels of agitation, microfibre release is still greatest with higher water volume-to-fabric ratios. “This is because the high volume of water used in a delicate cycle which is supposed to protect sensitive clothing from damage actually ‘plucks’ away more fibres from the material.” Consumers should make sure they are using the correct cycle for their laundry and avoid washing half loads so there is not a high volume of water to garments.

Washing machine manufacturers have developed microfibre filters to catch the fibres. Credit: PA