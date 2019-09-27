- ITV Report
-
Caledonian Sleeper services cancelled as staff walk out on strike
Services on one of Britain's two remaining sleeper services will be halted after union talks hit the buffers.
The RMT Union has told its members working on the Caledonian Sleeper service, which runs between London Euston and destinations in Scotland, not to book on for shifts from midday on Sunday for 48 hours.
The union has accused Serco, which runs the services, of "choosing to retreat to their bunker rather than engaging in serious negotiations".
Services will be cancelled on Sunday and Monday as workers hold picket lines in London and stations across Scotland.
Caledonian Sleeper is now attempting to contact affected passengers.
What are my rights if I am due to be travelling?
Caledonian Sleeper said it is attempting to allay the concerns of affected passengers.
It apologised to those with tickets "for the inconvenience this will undoubtedly cause".
The operator is contacting those who are due to travel on its services on the strike days to help them make alternative arrangements.
It also said it is refunding the fares of those who chose not to travel.
The company added it was attempting to make alternative travel arrangements with other train operators for passengers who chose to pursue their travel plans.
ITV News has contacted Caledonian Sleeper to see what it is doing for guests who have been left without overnight accommodation through the cancellation of services.
Why are Caledonian Sleeper workers striking?
The RMT Union lambasted Serco, which picked up a 15 year contract to run the service in 2015, for not addressing "a raft of serious concerns raised by staff that have ruined working lives and placed the workforce under intolerable pressure".
It added: "The union is angry and frustrated that promises made to us to deal with the serious concerns of the Caledonian Sleeper staff have not been honoured and the failure of Serco to come up with any serious progress in key talks yet again this week leaves us with no choice but to go ahead with our industrial action exactly as planned."
It continued saying its door remains open if the train operator wishes to resume negotiations.
It is the latest in a long line of issues for the rail operator.
Its much-anticipated roll-out of a fleet of new carriages has been delayed, beset by problems.
The service, which alongside a similar service from London Paddington to Cornwall is the only remaining sleeper train in the UK, is touted as a "hotel on wheels".
The Hotly-anticipated £150 million carriages will start on all services later this year, more than 12 months after they were originally timetabled to depart on certain routes.