Caledonian Sleeper services cancelled as staff walk out on strike

The sleeper service runs between London and destinations in Scotland. Credit: PA

Services on one of Britain's two remaining sleeper services will be halted after union talks hit the buffers. The RMT Union has told its members working on the Caledonian Sleeper service, which runs between London Euston and destinations in Scotland, not to book on for shifts from midday on Sunday for 48 hours. The union has accused Serco, which runs the services, of "choosing to retreat to their bunker rather than engaging in serious negotiations". Services will be cancelled on Sunday and Monday as workers hold picket lines in London and stations across Scotland. Caledonian Sleeper is now attempting to contact affected passengers.

What are my rights if I am due to be travelling?

The overnight train service crosses some of the UK's most dramatic scenery. Credit: Caledonian Sleeper / Twitter

Caledonian Sleeper said it is attempting to allay the concerns of affected passengers. It apologised to those with tickets "for the inconvenience this will undoubtedly cause". The operator is contacting those who are due to travel on its services on the strike days to help them make alternative arrangements. It also said it is refunding the fares of those who chose not to travel. The company added it was attempting to make alternative travel arrangements with other train operators for passengers who chose to pursue their travel plans. ITV News has contacted Caledonian Sleeper to see what it is doing for guests who have been left without overnight accommodation through the cancellation of services.

Why are Caledonian Sleeper workers striking?

The train service touts itself as a 'hotel on wheels'. Credit: Caledonian Sleeper