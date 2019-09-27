Cleveland Police becomes first force branded ‘failing’ in all areas

Scandal-hit Cleveland Police has become the first force to be branded “failing” in all areas by inspectors. It has been rated inadequate overall and in three key areas by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), which scrutinised its ability to reduce crime and keep people safe, operate efficiently, as well as the way it treats the public and its workforce. The findings mean the force is effectively plunged into special measures, where the chief constable and police and crime commissioner are called before a national board and questioned about their plans to ensure “critical improvements” are made. The Home Secretary could then step in to tackle the problem if no progress is made. A string of scandals has plagued the force, covering Hartlepool, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton and Middlesbrough in the north east of England. It has seen six chief constables in almost as many years. Former chief constable Sean Price was sacked for gross misconduct in 2012; seven officers were under investigation after journalists’ phones were unlawfully monitored, and there have been long-standing claims of racism within the ranks.

Sean Price was sacked as chief constable in 2012 Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Work practices were recently described by the chief inspector of constabulary as being about as “inefficient as you can possibly imagine”, with officers having to share laptops and bodyworn cameras. HM Inspector of Constabulary Phil Gormley said it was a “failing force” where there had been “significant” deterioration in the last two years. Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said the report described the “worst findings ever into any police force in the country” which was “finally the official validation” that the force is “broken” and said the Home Office needed to intervene now. He added: “It’s no longer in dispute. It is a fact described in black and white in this report. “The findings are some of the most distressing and shocking I have ever read.” Cleveland is one of 15 forces that has been recently inspected by HMICFRS inspectors, and the only one rated inadequate in all areas. The Metropolitan, Northamptonshire and Northumbria police are among other forces which were assessed as requiring improvement or inadequate in some areas. Mr Gormley added: “Cleveland Police’s performance has declined considerably since our last inspection. This is extremely worrying. “The force doesn’t appropriately prioritise crime prevention. There is a lack of strategic direction, and the force doesn’t allocate enough resources to prevention work. “Staff who carry out prevention work lack an understanding of the priorities they should be tackling. “It is failing to respond appropriately to vulnerable people, including children. It is missing opportunities to safeguard them and exposing them to risk. “Cleveland Police doesn’t adequately understand the demand it faces.

