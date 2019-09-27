- ITV Report
-
England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor retires from international cricket due to anxiety
England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has announced her retirement from international cricket because of her ongoing battle with anxiety.
She is regarded as one of the world's best wicketkeeper's, nobody in the history of the women's game has affected more dismissals, across all three formats of the sport.
Her bat has also never been in doubt - as the second in England's women's list of international run scorers.
But now at the age of 30, she has announced she's retiring from international cricket.
She said on Twitter: "In 2006 my dreams came true and I beam with pride at what I've achieved over the years, alongside the best players and people."
She continued: "It is the right time for me and my health to retire, but I have loved every minute in an England shirt. Thank you to everyone for supporting me."
Ms Taylor was part of England's World Cup winning team's in 2009 and 2017, as well as playing in the victorious Ashes series and was named best T20 player in the world three times.
In a statement, she said: "This has been a tough decision but I know it's the right one for me and my health moving forward.
"I can't thank my teammates enough, the England girls are role models on and off the field and they have undoubtedly inspired and will continue to inspire so many young people to take up the game."