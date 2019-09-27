England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor retires from international cricket due to anxiety

England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has announced her retirement from international cricket because of her ongoing battle with anxiety.

She is regarded as one of the world's best wicketkeeper's, nobody in the history of the women's game has affected more dismissals, across all three formats of the sport.

Her bat has also never been in doubt - as the second in England's women's list of international run scorers.

But now at the age of 30, she has announced she's retiring from international cricket.

She said on Twitter: "In 2006 my dreams came true and I beam with pride at what I've achieved over the years, alongside the best players and people."