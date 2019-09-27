EuroMillions £169m jackpot rolls over again

The huge £169 million EuroMillions jackpot has rolled over once again after no-one won the top prize during Friday’s draw.

The winning numbers for Friday were 46, 43, 41, 37 and 24, with “lucky stars” numbers 08 and 02.

Despite no-one winning the jackpot, four ticket holders across Europe – including two in the UK – have become millionaires after matching five numbers and one lucky star.

The two UK winners will take home £3,530,286 each.

Camelot said one UK millionaire has also been created after matching the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code.