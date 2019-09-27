Eye test saves toddler’s life as optometrist spots brain tumour signs

A mother has praised the optometrist who saved her daughter’s life after spotting signs she had a rare brain tumour. Karen Lee-Johnston took her two-year-old daughter to Vision Express at Tesco Silverburn in Glasgow after noticing she had a dilated pupil in her right eye, was vomiting, very thirsty and had regressed to crawling due to poor balance. Optometrist Aaron Spears spotted that Erika, known as Boo, was showing classic symptoms of a Craniopharyngioma tumour and made an emergency hospital referral. Boo had further tests at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow that day, including a CT scan which detected the condition, and an MRI scan to confirm the type and severity of the growth.

An MRI scan showed the tumour as a grey mass behind the eye Credit: Family handout/PA

The MRI scan confirmed the growth was Craniopharyngioma – a rare brain tumour most commonly found in children, with just 30 cases per year in the UK. Ms Lee-Johnston, 33, said: “We were waiting in a shared ward and a nurse told me she would look after Boo whilst I spoke to a doctor in a private room – at this point, I felt sick. “There were a lot of nurses and doctors in this tiny room and I’m a straight up type of person, so I said, ‘This isn’t good news, is it?’. One of the neurosurgeons said, ‘No’.” “The doctor told me that she most likely would have died if we had left it another one or two weeks. “One in 20 million get this type of tumour and even though it’s benign, the oncologist said it’s in a malignant place.” The family were told that Boo had completely lost her vision in her right eye and she underwent surgery to try and save the sight in her left eye.

Ms Lee-Johnston with her daughter after surgery Credit: Family handout/PA