Harry to follow in mother’s footsteps for Angola visit

The Duke of Sussex will retrace the footsteps of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales when he pays homage to her anti-landmine work during a visit to Angola. Diana famously walked through a partially-cleared minefield in the African nation in 1997 to highlight the plight of those maimed by munitions and to urge for a ban on the weapons. Harry will return to the same area, now a street in the bustling town of Huambo that has thrived after the landmines were subsequently cleared.

Diana, Princess of Wales touring a minefield in body armour Credit: John Stillwell/PA

The duke, who is midway through a 10-day tour of Africa, will also see first-hand the work of the landmine clearing charity the Halo Trust when he visits a site where its staff are working. He will watch as the Trust’s de-mining staff clear munitions so the land can return to productive use and detonate an anti-personnel mine in a controlled explosion.

