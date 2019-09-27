- ITV Report
Japan Airlines new seat selection tool allows passengers to avoid babies
Japan's national airline has launched a new tool which allows travellers to avoid babies on flights.
Passengers flying with the Japan Airlines are shown where children under the age of two are seated when choosing a seat on their flight.
The system works by displaying a child icon on the seating plan of the plane, although the airline says it is not foolproof owing to aircraft changes.
If a seat is taken by a younger passenger, this information is displayed on the flight seating plan.
Aviation expert website The Points Guy said the seating map equated to "answered prayers" for those frequently spending time at 35,000 feet.
The website went on to say: "Parents with small children can easily establish their territory, while people who prefer to keep their distance can (hopefully) select seats elsewhere."
On social media, Twitter users complimented and mocked the new addition to the booking process.
One user said: "Could they also please include the seat kickers, seat recliners, the ones who take off their shoes, the ones who talk incessantly and the ones with the pungent snacks."
Another added: "Thank you, Japan Airlines for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip.
"This really ought to be mandatory across the board."