Japan Airlines new seat selection tool allows passengers to avoid babies

Japan's national airline has launched a new tool which allows travellers to avoid babies on flights.

Passengers flying with the Japan Airlines are shown where children under the age of two are seated when choosing a seat on their flight.

The system works by displaying a child icon on the seating plan of the plane, although the airline says it is not foolproof owing to aircraft changes.

If a seat is taken by a younger passenger, this information is displayed on the flight seating plan.