Johnson heads for Tory conference after turmoil at Westminster

Tory activists will begin gathering for Boris Johnson’s first party conference as Prime Minister after a tumultuous week for the Government. Mr Johnson will arrive in Manchester determined to press home his message that Britain will leave the EU on October 31 whatever happens. He can expect to receive an ecstatic reception from the party faithful – who overwhelmingly back Brexit – when the conference formally opens on Sunday. But he leaves behind a Westminster in turmoil after the Supreme Court ruled his five-week suspension of Parliament was unlawful. The Prime Minister was accused of whipping up violence against MPs after a series of incendiary Commons exchanges with opposition MPs.

Jeremy Corbyn and other opposition leaders are determined to block a no-deal Brexit Credit: Johnathan Brady/PA

And he faces a possible criminal investigation over his links with an American businesswoman when he was London mayor after allegations of favourable treatment were referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Mr Johnson insisted that he deplored any threats or violence towards parliamentarians – particularly women. However he refused to apologise for describing legislation designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit as the “surrender act”. Many MPs believe it is part of a deliberate strategy by his chief adviser Dominic Cummings to lay the ground for a “people versus Parliament” general election. The opposition parties are refusing to allow him to go to the polls until they are sure that a no-deal Brexit on October 31 is completely off the table. Under the terms of the so-called Benn Act, Mr Johnson is obliged to seek a further extension to the Article 50 withdrawal process if he has not got a deal with the EU by October 19. The Prime Minister has said he will abide by the law, but at the same time insists Britain will be leaving on October 31 come what may.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay says the ‘moment of truth’ is approaching in talks with the EU Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA