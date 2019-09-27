Man arrested over hit-and-run which left policeman critically injured

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run.

Married father Christopher Burnham suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain, and a shattered knee after trying to stop a Mini on Holbrook Lane, Radford, Coventry, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday.

The officer, who has been with the force for 25 years, remains in hospital and is critically ill.

West Midlands Police said they arrested a man on Friday evening.