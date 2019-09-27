Man, 36, charged after incident outside Labour MP's constituency office

A man has been charged with a public order offence after a disturbance outside a Labour MP's office. Credit: PA

A man has been charged with a public order offence after a disturbance outside a Labour MP's office. Michael Roby, 36, was charged with a Section 5 public order offence on Friday. The allegedly incident took place outside the Birmingham Yardley MP's constituency office at around 2.30pm on Thursday.

The Birmingham Yardley MP was in parliament when the incident occured on Thursday afternoon. Mr Roby has been released on conditional bail.

