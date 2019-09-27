- ITV Report
Man, 36, charged after incident outside Labour MP's constituency office
A man has been charged with a public order offence after a disturbance outside a Labour MP's office.
Michael Roby, 36, was charged with a Section 5 public order offence on Friday.
The allegedly incident took place outside the Birmingham Yardley MP's constituency office at around 2.30pm on Thursday.
The Birmingham Yardley MP was in parliament when the incident occured on Thursday afternoon.
Mr Roby has been released on conditional bail.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on October 10, the force added.
Mr Roby was also arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis but West Midlands Police said there would be no further action on this.