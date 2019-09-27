Mow grassy verges ‘less and later’ to help roadsides bloom, experts urge

Grassy verges should be cut “less and later”, according to guidelines to help transform hundreds of thousands of miles of roadsides into flower-rich strips. Many verges are mown as much as four times a year, but highways authorities, contractors and community groups are being urged to reduce that to just two cuts that allows flowers to set seed rather than being cut down in their prime. Reducing and delaying the mowing of verges delivers benefits for wildflowers and the wildlife, including important pollinators, that rely on them.

Verges such as Betony Felinheli bypass can bring a flash of nature to commuters Credit: Trevor Dines/Plantlife/PA

It also saves councils money, and can bring a “flash of nature” into the daily commute of millions of people, according to nature charity Plantlife. The charity has produced the guidance in collaboration with Natural England, Highways England, Transport Scotland and the Welsh Government, industry bodies Skanska and Kier, and Butterfly Conservation and The Wildlife Trusts. With 97% of wildflower meadows having vanished in the last century, the verges that line 313,500 miles of UK rural roads, A-roads and motorways are an increasingly important source of meadow habitat, Plantlife said. Road verges are home to more than 700 species of wild flowers, including 29 of the 52 species of wild orchid found in this country such as the rare lizard orchid. But the majority are cut too frequently and at the wrong time or abandoned to scrub, the guidance warns.

Many orchids are among the species found on roadsides Credit: Matt Pitts/Plantlife/PA

Grassy verges cover an area equal to all the remaining lowland grassland which is still rich in wildflowers, so a new approach could double the opportunities for wild flowers and wildlife, Dr Trevor Dines, from Plantlife said. “Widespread adoption of this best practice management by councils and their contractors could transform our road verge network, signalling an end to hard times on the soft estate.” He said that over time wildflowers had been hit by the loss of meadows on one side of the hedgerow in farmers’ fields. “At the same time on the other side of the hedgerow on verges we’ve been slowly eradicating wildflowers, but cutting them so early and more often each year. We’ve eradicated flowers on both side of hedge.” But where once people wanted to see neat and tidy verges, there was now a greater appetite for wild flowers, and “messier” grass strips that provide better cover for plants and the wildlife that feeds on them, he said.

Plants such as oxeye daisies could be a common sight for drivers if the measures are adopted Credit: Joss Barratt/Plantlife/PA