Nicola Sturgeon backs Jeremy Corbyn as caretaker PM to ensure Brexit delay

Nicola Sturgeon backs Jeremy Corbyn becoming caretaker prime minister. Credit: PA

Nicola Sturgeon has backed the idea of Jeremy Corbyn becoming a caretaker prime minister, in a bid to secure an extension to the Brexit deadline. The Scottish First Minister tweeted on Friday she agrees with the idea of installing the Labour leader as PM through a vote of no confidence in the Conservative administration so he can secure a Brexit extension, before then calling an immediate general election. In response to a tweet making the suggestion, Ms Sturgeon said: “Agree with this. VONC [vote of no confidence], opposition unites around someone for sole purpose of securing an extension, and then immediate General Election. “Nothing is risk free but leaving Johnson in post to force through no deal – or even a bad deal – seems like a terrible idea to me.” The confirmation comes after ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston predicted the alliance this morning.

Mr Johnson has maintained Britain will leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal. The Benn Act, passed in Westminster earlier this month, instructs the PM to request an extension to the deadline until the end of January if no deal is agreed, but that is something Mr Johnson has repeatedly said he will not do. Despite support from the SNP, a vote of no confidence in the UK Government would still need to win over the other opposition parties, and the 23 MPs expelled by the Tories. A spokesman for the SNP said: “The SNP has led the way in ensuring Brexit can be stopped and in bringing Parliament back into action after the Tories sought to shut down UK democracy, and we will continue to work with all opposition MPs to stop a no-deal Brexit and call a general election to remove this dangerous and undemocratic Prime Minister as soon as possible. “It is now possible – if the political will is there – that parties could come together to ensure that the letter to secure an extension is not left in the hands of Boris Johnson and his cronies, who are determined to find a way to get around the Benn Act, but is instead sent by a temporary caretaker prime minister, who would be in office only as long as is necessary to send the letter, with an election held immediately afterwards.

