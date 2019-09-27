Police watchdog to assess whether Boris Johnson should face criminal probe over links with businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri

Boris Johnson has been referred to the police complaints body for England and Wales to assess whether he should face a criminal investigation over his links with businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) said its monitoring officer had recorded a "conduct matter" against Mr Johnson over allegations Ms Arcuri received sponsorship monies and access to trade missions because of her friendship with him while he was Mayor of London.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will now consider whether there are grounds to investigate the Prime Minister for the criminal offence of misconduct in public office.

Mr Johnson has denied any wrongdoing in relation to his friendship with Ms Arcuri.

A Downing Street source has also poured cold water on the allegation.

They told ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt: "This is a politically motivated attack."