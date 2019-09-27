Singapore bartender wins world title in Scotland

The competitive action included a mystery ingredient challenge at the Talisker whisky distillery on the Isle of Skye on Monday and concluded at the SWG3 venue in Glasgow on Thursday evening with an against-the-clock speed test.

Her coronation brought the curtain down on a week where Scotland played host to more than 50 of world’s best bartenders from six continents.

There were jubilant scenes in Glasgow as Bannie Kang was named the 2019 World Class champion late on Thursday night.

The world cocktail making championships in Scotland ended with a Singapore Sling as a bartender from the southeast Asian city state won the global crown.

Ms Kang hailed the finals, which started with an opening round at the Ketel One distillery in the Netherlands on Sunday, as an “incredible experience”.

“I’m so happy, I still can’t believe it,” she said.

“I just tried to enjoy it and tried to be my best.

“I feel like I’m dreaming. I think I will enjoy this moment first and then I will think how do I help and how do I inspire other industry bartenders.”

World Class is hosted by drinks giant Diageo.

Simon Earley, head of Diageo World Class, said the Scottish showpiece was one of the most competitive finals in the competition’s history.

“The skill and talent of the bartenders battling it out across all the different challenges was awe-inspiring,” he said.

“Bannie Kang is a worthy winner and her technique, temperament, and artisanship really stood out across the four days.”

Mr Earley added: “At first glance, Diageo World Class bartender of the year is all about inviting the planet’s finest bartenders to take part in a huge competition using the very best spirits available.

“But it’s also about getting all these incredible talents working and learning together, so they can inspire each other and spark ideas off each other that will elevate drinks culture globally, for everybody’s benefit.”