Teething gels contain sugar and alcohol, researchers say

Teething powders and gels contain “potentially harmful ingredients”, researchers say.

A new study found that of 14 products examined, two contained sucrose (table sugar), six contained alcohol and six contain lidocaine, an anaesthetic used to numb tissue.

Researcher Nigel Monaghan, from Public Health Wales, publishing in the British Dental Journal, said there is little evidence that the products are actually effective in reducing teething pain.

The British Dental Association (BDA) backed his view, urging parents to be alert to the ingredients in teething products.

The study comes after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced in December that teething products with lidocaine would no longer be sold in supermarkets and high street shops, and would only be found in pharmacies.

The medicines regulator conducted a review that found products with lidocaine were linked with a “very small” risk of harm and there was little evidence they work.

Instead, it said parents should massage the gums or use a teething ring.

The latest study looked at 14 products, including Anbesol, Dentinox, Calgel, Bonjela Junior and Boots own brand.