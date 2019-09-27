The teen giving South Africa a voice in the fight against climate change

Today, tens of thousands of school students, teachers and businesses held a second wave of global strikes to call on the government and corporations to act on climate change.

However, those at the forefont of the worldwide movement are going beyond just striking - they’re suing five governments across the world.

Ayakha Melithafa is one of 16 young people - including Greta Thunberg - filing a complaint against Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany and Turkey for their high levels of carbon pollution.

The group of activists argue these countries have violated the UN Convention of the Rights of the Child.

Ayakha, inspired by Greta, is one of the pioneers of the cause in South Africa, and believes it's the poorest people in the world suffering the most from the climate crisis.