The thousands of Thomas Cook complaints which may now never be solved
A former Thomas Cook worker exposed the scale of the travel company's complaints backlog on Friday, leading to calls for a change in consumer law.
Its claimed there are thousands of complaints that will now not be dealt with, leaving angry customers without answers, compensation or refunds.
Speaking to ITV News anonymously, the redundant employee said grievances included in the backlog concern, "anything from food complaints to somebody being beaten in resort or being hurt with health and safety issues".
He has decided to speak out fearing that thousands of customers will not get the justice they deserve.
"Upwards of 2000 customers..they'll get no no recompense, no justice for what they went through on on their holiday," he said.
Legal experts are calling for reforms to better protect consumers with outstanding complaints when firms collapse.
Compensation lawyer, Coby Benson of Bott & Co said "it's something for the Government to consider in the future to make sure these clients are protected".