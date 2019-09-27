Donald Trump warned not to retaliate against whistleblower amid impeachment probe

Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

Donald Trump has been warned against retaliating as he lashed out at anyone who might have helped an intelligence whistleblower whose complaint is at the centre of the impeachment probe. It comes as Democrat lawmakers have ordered the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to give evidence of what he knew about President Trump's dealings with Ukraine. They're investigating a whistleblower's complaint which alleged that the US president abused the power of his office by asking the Ukraine leader to look into his leading political rival Joe Biden in return for military aid. But away from Capitol Hill, Mr Trump's supporters are rallying round, and are as vocal as his critics.

The US president receiving cheers from sheriffs, who work across the US.

Sheriffs across the US, who gathered at the White House on Thursday cheered and shouted "We've got your back". ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore says: "He still enjoys extraordinary supports from such groups even if he is facing mounting political peril." In a July 25 phone call, days after ordering a freeze to some military assistance for Ukraine, Mr Trump prodded new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and volunteered the assistance of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and attorney general William Barr.

Late on Thursday, Mr Trump denounced people who might have talked to the whistleblower as "close to a spy" and suggested they engaged in treason, an act punishable by death. On Friday, he targeted the complainant, a CIA officer, tweeting: "Sounding more and more like the so-called Whistleblower isn’t a Whistleblower at all." Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, told MSNBC’s Morning Joe show: "I’m concerned about some of the president’s comments about the whistleblower." She said House panels conducting the impeachment probe will make sure there is no retaliation against people who provided information in the case.

Nancy Pelosi Credit: J Scott Applewhite/AP

On Thursday, House Democratic chairmen called Mr Trump’s comments "witness intimidation" and suggested efforts by him to interfere with the potential witness could be unlawful. Mr Trump’s Friday comment questioning the whistleblower’s status could foreshadow an effort to argue that legal protection laws do not apply to the person, opening a new front in the president’s battles with Congress. The intelligence community’s inspector general found the whistleblower’s complaint "credible" despite finding indications of the person’s support for a different political candidate. As more Democrats have lent support to investigations that could result in the removal of the president, Ms Pelosi has moved to focus the probe on the Ukraine matter, rather than the array of other open inquiries. "I think we have to stay focused, as far as the public is concerned, on the fact that the president of the United States used taxpayer dollars to shake down the leader of another country for his own political gain," she said on Friday.

She declined to provide a timeline for the House impeachment investigation. "They will take the time that they need, and we won’t have the calendar be the arbiter," she said. But she added: "It doesn’t have to drag on." Republicans are straining under the uncertainty of being swept up in the most serious test yet of their alliance with the Trump White House. "We owe people to take it seriously," said senator Marco Rubio, a one-time Trump rival who is now a member of the intelligence committee. "Right now, I have more questions than answers,” he said. “The complaint raises serious allegations, and we need to determine whether they’re credible or not."

