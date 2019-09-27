Trump whistleblower and Johnson's Brexit language on many of the front pages

Trump and Johnson feature on many of the front pages. Credit: Twitter

Brexit and the US president’s whistleblower scandal lead Friday’s papers. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special adviser Dominic Cummings says parliamentarians who “refuse” to accept Brexit cannot complain about the current state of relations in the Commons, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The Times goes a step further, with a senior Cabinet minister telling the paper the country faces a “violent, popular uprising” on the scale of the Los Angeles riots and France’s gilets jaunes protests if Brexit is not delivered.

The PM will not “surrender” the threat of a no-deal exit from the European Union, the Daily Express reports.

A whistleblower alleges the administration of US President Donald Trump “covered up” his phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart, according to the Financial Times, which also reports Mr Johnson will campaign on the accusation his opponents have given in to a “Brexit surrender”.

The Guardian also leads on the alleged White House “cover-up” and notes the threats made against female MPs including Labour’s Paula Sherriff.

The PM’s sister has accused him of being “tasteless” in his remarks, Metro reports, with the i adding Rachel Johnson has said the PM is using a “strongman gambit” to encourage the electorate’s support.

The UK’s “fraud epidemic” is growing at an alarming pace, according to statistics obtained by the Daily Mail.

Derby County players Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have been “caught on film boozing in pub hours before horror car crash”, following which both were charged with drink-driving, reports the Daily Mirror.