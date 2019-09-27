Watchdog warns of ‘risks’ to medical supplies from no-deal Brexit

Ministers still have a “significant amount” of work to do to ensure the continued supply of vital medicines to the NHS in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the Whitehall spending watchdog has warned. With just five weeks to Britain’s scheduled withdrawal on October 31, the National Audit Office (NAO) said there were still “risks”, with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) lacking full information about levels of stockpiling. It said additional freight capacity chartered by the Government for shipping priority goods across the Channel may not be fully available until the end of November – a month after the UK is supposed to have left. The DHSC also did not know how many nursing homes and other social care providers had followed it advice on “robust” contingency planning for a no-deal break.

“The department has done a great deal of work to prepare for a no-deal exit. However, there remains a significant amount to do before October 31,” the NAO said. “In the event of a no-deal exit, the department would be working in a highly uncertain environment and operating all the elements of its plan would be a hugely demanding task.” Meg Hillier, the chair of the Commons Public Accounts Committee which examines the work of the NAO, said the findings were “deeply concerning”. “I’ve seen countless examples of deadlines missed and Government failing. If Government gets this wrong, it could have the gravest of consequences,” she said. Of the 12,300 medicines currently licensed for use in the UK, around 7,000 come to Britain either from or through the EU – with the vast majority being shipped across the Channel. According to the Government’s “reasonable worst case” scenario, the flow of goods could be cut by 40% to 60% on day one of a no-deal break, taking a year to recover something close to current levels.

