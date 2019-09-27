- ITV Report
-
World's best Lego builders display stunning creations in Denmark exhibition
15 of the world's best Lego designers have set up their works of art at an exhibition in Denmark.
The artists flew in to see their creations as part of a larger display and to receive an award for their achievements.
Among the models are animals, a rock band, a coral reef and a haunted house.
The exhibition is being held at Lego House in the town of Billund - where Lego was founded in 1932 - and will run for a year.
One of the selected builders, or AFOL (Adult Fans of Lego), Ryan Van Duzor shared his joy at being at the birthplace of the toy brick.
"I am overwhelmed. It is just incredibly exciting to be here. And it is like an childhood dream and an adult dream combined into one," he said.
"To be at the home of Lego, to bring something I made in my house, across the world for others to enjoy, it is just, I am overwhelmed. It is surreal."
Tormod Askildsen, who is a Senior Director at Lego and heads up Lego's user community department explained how the builders create their visions.
"If you have elements from a Lego product line - it could be Super Heroes or Lego Friends - what AFOL's do is that they think across.
"They think, 'This is a super piece that could work incredibly well to create a whatever.' And then they use that piece in a way that we had suddenly not anticipated. And that's incredible," he said.