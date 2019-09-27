World's best Lego builders display stunning creations in Denmark exhibition

15 of the world's best Lego designers have set up their works of art at an exhibition in Denmark. The artists flew in to see their creations as part of a larger display and to receive an award for their achievements. Among the models are animals, a rock band, a coral reef and a haunted house. The exhibition is being held at Lego House in the town of Billund - where Lego was founded in 1932 - and will run for a year.

One of the selected builders, or AFOL (Adult Fans of Lego), Ryan Van Duzor shared his joy at being at the birthplace of the toy brick. "I am overwhelmed. It is just incredibly exciting to be here. And it is like an childhood dream and an adult dream combined into one," he said. "To be at the home of Lego, to bring something I made in my house, across the world for others to enjoy, it is just, I am overwhelmed. It is surreal."

A Lego rock band. Credit: AP