Boris Johnson arrives at Tory party conference as tricky week looms

Boris Johnson arrived with girlfriend Carrie Symonds for the start of the Conservative Party conference, as the prime minister looks to stave of challenges to oust him from Number 10. The Uxbridge MP has endured a tumultuous week after being widely criticised for his use of language, and faces pressure over links with businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri while he was Mayor of London. Mr Johnson refused to answer questions about his personal and political battles as he arrived for the start of conference, which begins on Sunday.

Boris Johnson arrived with girlfriend Carrie Symonds for the start of the Conservative Party conference. Credit: PA

Protesters gathered outside the ring of steel which guards the conference venue, with anti-Brexit chants heard as Mr Johnson left his vehicle. Chants of "Boris is a liar" and "get your Johnson out of our democracy" were among the cries from the demonstrators. The government's defeat at the Supreme Court and failure to mean a Commons vote to allow a recess means Conservative MPs will have to shuttle between Manchester and Westminster to counter the threat of losing votes in parliament.

Video reported by ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener

A senior SNP MP said opposition parties could hold a vote of no-confidence in the government next week, in a bid to replace Mr Johnson with a caretaker prime minister who would secure a Brexit extension. Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn is expected to convene another meeting of opposition leaders in Westminster on Monday to plot their next moves aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

The prime minister faces questions about public funding given to his close friend, Jennifer Arcuri. Credit: Innotech Network

A small group of protesters gathered outside the ring of steel which surrounds the conference venue, and their anti-Brexit cries could be heard as Mr Johnson got out of his ministerial Jaguar. “Boris is a liar” and “get your Johnson out of our democracy” were among the slogans chanted by the demonstrators. The Government’s defeat in the Supreme Court and its failure to win a Commons vote to schedule a recess for the conference means that Tory MPs face shuttling between Manchester and Westminster to counter the threat of an ambush by opposition parties. A senior SNP MP said the opposition parties could stage a vote of no-confidence in the Government as early as next week in a bid to replace the Prime Minister with a caretaker leader who would secure an extension to the Brexit deadline. Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn is expected to convene another meeting of opposition leaders in Westminster on Monday to plot their next moves aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit on October 31.