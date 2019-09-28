Front pages: Mixed bag as BBC row, opioids, Prince Harry and Tories are featured

It's a mixed bag on the front pages on Saturday. Credit: Twitter

A variety of stories make the front pages on Saturday, from a “race row” at the BBC through to the police watchdog looking into whether it should investigate Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Times leads with an investigation into online pharmacies which are allegedly selling powerful opioids without proper checks.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph runs with revelations from a biography of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, with the suggestion that John Major “conspired with some of her closest aides” to ensure she stepped down.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A backlash at the BBC leads The Guardian, with the broadcaster “fighting to contain a growing crisis” after presenter Naga Munchetty was found to have breached editorial guidelines by suggesting Donald Trump is racist.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail also leads on the row at the BBC, saying it is tearing the corporation apart.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times runs with the latest developments in the trade war between the United States and China.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i carries a story saying the Government will look to “claw back” money paid to the bosses of Thomas Cook.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

While the Independent says Mr Johnson has been referred to the police watchdog over potential misconduct in a public office while he was Mayor of London.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror reports the Government will ban the importation of “sick souvenirs” from trophy hunters.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun reports on the first birthday of Haris Mockbill, who was born 16 weeks early and has beaten the odds to take his first steps.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express carries pictures from the Duke of Sussex, who visited a former minefield in Angola and vowed to rid the world of the weapons.