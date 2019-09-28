Harry hears about Angola’s efforts to tackle rising HIV figures

The Duke of Sussex has been told about Angola’s determination to tackle the rising levels of HIV in the country.

Angola’s first lady Ana Dias Lourenco gave Harry a briefing on the Born Free To Shine initiate she is spearheading when he visited the presidential palace in the capital Luanda.

The project is focused on preventing HIV/Aids transmission from mothers to babies and addresses both the medical and socio-educational issues around HIV and Aids which are still taboo issues in Angola.

Speaking through an interpreter, she told him: “In Angola we are committed to the eradication of HIV transmission, statistics in our country are very concerning.

“The programme is aimed at making children all free to shine.”

Despite the country’s low infection rate, other factors such as high fertility and a young population, combined with a lack of awareness, are driving infection rates up, and rates of mother-to-baby transmission are the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.

Earlier, Harry was welcomed by a small guard of honour when he arrived for an audience with President Joao Lourenco at the palace.