A huge fire has broken out at a warehouse in north London

Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters have been called to a fire at a warehouse on White Hart Lane in Tottenham.

Crews were alerted at 0337 and are still at the scene.

The ground floor, first floor and roof of a two floored warehouse are currently alight.

Fire crews from Hornsey, Edmonton,Southgate, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.