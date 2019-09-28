Labour would scrap ‘unmitigated disaster’ of Universal Credit

Jeremy Corbyn is to set out proposals to abolish Universal Credit. Credit: PA

Universal Credit would be scrapped under Labour plans to replace the Tories’ flagship welfare reforms with a social security system to support jobseekers with “dignity and respect”. Jeremy Corbyn will on Saturday call the much-criticised reforms an “unmitigated disaster” as he outlines proposals to depart from a system designed to “punish and police”. The benefit cap and two-child limit would be immediately ditched, which Labour says would bring 300,000 children out of poverty. The punitive sanctions regime criticised for forcing people to use food banks would also be scrapped if Labour won a general election.

The event will be held in the Chingford constituency of Iain Duncan Smith, architect of the system. Credit: PA

Charities welcomed significant reform but warned against “further upheaval”, as the Tories outright rejected the proposals. Mr Corbyn is expected to say: “Universal Credit has been an unmitigated disaster. “As well as being behind schedule and over-budget, it is inhumane and cruel, driving people into poverty and hardship. “Social security is supposed to give people dignity and respect, not punish and police them, make them wait five weeks for the first payment or fill out a four-page form to prove their child was born as a result of rape. “When a Labour government takes office we will introduce an emergency package of reforms to end the worst aspects of Universal Credit. “We will introduce a new system that will be based on the principles of dignity and respect, and it will alleviate and end poverty, not drive people into it.”

