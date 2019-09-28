Tories propose to ban long journeys to slaughter

The Tories say previous attempts to restrict the trade have been inhibited by EU single market rules.

The Conservatives will consult on recommendations that animals should be sent to the closest available abattoir, effectively banning most live exports.

Long journeys to slaughter could be banned under Tory proposals to protect animal welfare after Brexit.

They are also considering a move to ban all trophy hunting imports under plans to be proposed at the party conference starting in Manchester on Sunday.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said: “We have a long tradition of protecting animals in this country, often many years before others follow. Leaving the EU allows us to take even bigger steps forward on this.

“The measures we are announcing today will protect our animals in our homes, in agriculture, and in the wild.

“I have campaigned for an end to live exports and what has been announced today will choke off this trade.”

Other measures out for consultation include compulsory microchipping for cats, and an outright ban on keeping primates as pets.