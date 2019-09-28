We should know in a few days whether Brexit happens on October 31 and if Johnson survives, writes Peston

There is probably now just a week or so from the end of the Tory conference for Boris Johnson to make a breakthrough on a Brexit deal, or for talks to end.

Why?

Well government sources tell me the EU Commission has been told by British negotiators in no uncertain terms that Johnson will not quit to avoid being forced by the Benn Act to ask for a Brexit delay.

And Brussels was also told that if Johnson is still prime minister on October 19, he will find a way to get round the law and refuse to ask for a delay.

So Barnier and Juncker have literally no time to decide if Johnson is bluffing and if there is scope for backstop compromise.