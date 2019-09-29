BBC staff told not to join protests backing Munchetty – report

Minority staff and presenters at the BBC have been told by the corporation not to join in any form of protest supporting presenter Naga Munchetty, it is reported.

The paper quotes Trevor Phillips, broadcaster and former chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, as saying the BBC had instructed staff to not sign any petition or letter supporting Ms Munchetty, a move Mr Phillips says could lead to claims of harassment.

This comes after stars including comedian Sir Lenny Henry complained to the BBC, in a letter published in the Guardian, over its rebuking of Ms Munchetty for saying US president Donald Trump’s call for a group of female Democrats to go back to their own countries was “embedded in racism.”

A petition calling on the BBC to reverse its judgement on Ms Munchetty has attracted more than 7,000 signatures.

“BBC minority staff are being told not to sign the letter or any petition and to stay clear of this one,” Mr Phillips told The Sunday Times.

He added such warnings would breach the 2010 Equality Act, meaning staff could have a claim for harassment.

“The first thing the director-general has to do is tell managers to back off,” Mr Phillips told the paper.