Forecasters warn of torrential rain and strong winds with yellow warnings in place

Torrential downpours hit the UK on Saturday. Credit: PA

The record high temperatures of last weekend seem like a distant memory as the UK faces heavy rain. The Met Office warned that “rainfall totals are starting to mount up” after torrential downpours hit central and southern parts of the UK on Saturday. Yellow weather warnings were put in place from 6pm on Saturday to 5pm on Sunday, warning of “persistent” rain and a risk of flooding across the north-west and south-west of England and Wales. Areas such as Devon and Cornwall could see coastal gales of up to 50mph, while between 30mm and 40mm of rain is expected to fall within the warning area over the weekend. Cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Bangor, Swansea and Cardiff are also covered by the weather warning.

Just a week ago, parts of the country were basking in 26C heat. Mark Wilson, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’s going to be a pretty unsettled 24 hours – we’ve already had pretty heavy rain across central and southern parts of the UK and those rainfall tallies are starting to mount up. “It’s going to be quite wet across much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland and it will be quite windy particularly across the south coast, although through Sunday it will slowly clear its way eastward. “There’s quite a wet day to come across most of northern England with some heavy showers moving up from the south – we will see some strong winds too.” Mr Wilson said that Sunday would see a quieter evening, only for the heavy rain to return to much of the country on Monday.

A surfer takes to the sea off Bournemouth beach in Dorset. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

A fresh yellow weather warning is due to come into force on Monday, stretching from North Yorkshire down to the south of Wales. On Saturday evening, Gwent Police reported sections of road in the county were under water, while South Wales Police also warned of treacherous conditions. South Wales Police tweeted: “There are some really poor driving conditions in parts of South Wales this evening, remember: Leave a safe and increased distance to the vehicle in front; give yourself extra time for your journey; use dipped headlights; be considerate of all other road users.”

Earlier on Saturday, a mudslide in North Yorkshire caused by heavy rain blocked train lines between Lancaster and Skipton. The bad weather follows on from an unsettled Friday, which saw a water spout form near the Isle of Scalpay in the Outer Hebrides, off the west coast of Scotland.

A photo of a water spout pictured on Friday from a property on the Isle of Scalpay Credit: Callum Beag Macleod/PA