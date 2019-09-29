Journalist accuses Boris Johnson of squeezing her thigh under the table

Boris Johnson has been accused of squeezing a journalist's thigh. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has been accused of squeezing the thigh of a journalist under the table during a private lunch. Charlotte Edwardes said the incident took place at the offices of The Spectator magazine in London shortly after Mr Johnson became editor in 1999. After the lunch, she said she had confided in the young woman who was sitting on the other side of Mr Johnson, who told her: "Oh God, he did exactly the same to me."

Charlotte Edwardes made her allegations in her first column for The Sunday Times. Credit: Twitter/The Sunday Times

Ms Edwardes made the allegations in her first column for The Sunday Times, where she wrote: "I'm seated on Johnson's right; on his left is a young woman I know. "More wine is poured; more wine is drunk. "Under the table I feel Johnson's hand on my thigh. "He gives it a squeeze. "His hand is high up my leg and he has enough inner flesh beneath his fingers to make me sit suddenly upright." Downing Street has denied the claim.

Matt Hancock tried to play down the report. Credit: PA